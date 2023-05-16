In the case of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), what’s next?

In the latest session, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) closed at $523.68 down -0.18% from its previous closing price of $524.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383762 shares were traded. TMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $525.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $520.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on April 04, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $625 from $660 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $620.

On December 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $661.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on December 07, 2022, with a $661 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when CASPER MARC N sold 1,600 shares for $534.82 per share. The transaction valued at 855,710 led to the insider holds 141,330 shares of the business.

CASPER MARC N sold 10,000 shares of TMO for $5,444,003 on May 08. The Chairman & CEO now owns 141,330 shares after completing the transaction at $544.40 per share. On May 05, another insider, CASPER MARC N, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $545.22 each. As a result, the insider received 5,452,236 and left with 141,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMO now has a Market Capitalization of 205.63B and an Enterprise Value of 231.59B. As of this moment, Thermo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMO has reached a high of $611.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $475.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 557.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 552.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMO has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 386.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TMO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 3.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TMO is 1.40, from 1.25 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.22. The current Payout Ratio is 7.80% for TMO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 1996 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.65 and a low estimate of $5.35, while EPS last year was $5.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.12, with high estimates of $6.45 and low estimates of $5.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.84 and $23.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.68. EPS for the following year is $26.57, with 22 analysts recommending between $27.6 and $24.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.26B to a low estimate of $10.89B. As of the current estimate, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.97B, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.29B, an increase of 5.80% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.05B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.91B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.79B and the low estimate is $48.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.