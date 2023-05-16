In the case of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX), what’s next?

After finishing at $34.90 in the prior trading day, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) closed at $36.00, up 3.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599325 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VTYX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On December 19, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On November 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on November 17, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Mohan Raju sold 30,000 shares for $39.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,178,502 led to the insider holds 1,543,126 shares of the business.

Krueger Christopher W sold 15,000 shares of VTYX for $579,699 on May 03. The Chief Business Officer now owns 276,117 shares after completing the transaction at $38.65 per share. On May 03, another insider, Nuss John, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $38.64 each. As a result, the insider received 386,371 and left with 244,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTYX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 1.36B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $47.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 865.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 652.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 7.99M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.47% and a Short% of Float of 18.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.75. EPS for the following year is -$3.08, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.44 and -$3.55.