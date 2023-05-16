International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The closing price of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) was $26.20 for the day, up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $26.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1495539 shares were traded. IGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.87.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IGT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2023, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $26.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IGT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.22B and an Enterprise Value of 10.58B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGT has reached a high of $28.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.08.

Shares Statistics:

IGT traded an average of 1.35M shares per day over the past three months and 1.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 199.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.27M. Insiders hold about 46.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IGT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 2.78M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, IGT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for IGT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2003 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $992M. As of the current estimate, International Game Technology PLC’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.22B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.47B and the low estimate is $4.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.