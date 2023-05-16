Invest in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) to keep your portfolio healthy

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) closed the day trading at $8.88 up 3.98% from the previous closing price of $8.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1853673 shares were traded. AVDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVDX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

On April 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $9.

On April 20, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on April 20, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Harris Matthew C sold 2,839,394 shares for $7.86 per share. The transaction valued at 22,317,637 led to the insider holds 15,139,898 shares of the business.

Harris Matthew C sold 950,000 shares of AVDX for $8,550,000 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 17,979,292 shares after completing the transaction at $9.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Wilhite Joel, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 13,272 shares for $9.21 each. As a result, the insider received 122,247 and left with 113,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVDX has reached a high of $11.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVDX traded about 1.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVDX traded about 2.21M shares per day. A total of 199.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.80M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AVDX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.91M with a Short Ratio of 5.91M, compared to 5.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $89.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $92.14M to a low estimate of $87.31M. As of the current estimate, AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.56M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.2M, an increase of 14.30% less than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.21M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $375.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $365.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $367.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $316.35M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $430.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446M and the low estimate is $415.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.