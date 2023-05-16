Invest in KLA Corporation (KLAC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $386.97 in the prior trading day, KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) closed at $404.10, up 4.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+17.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1204763 shares were traded. KLAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $404.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $385.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KLAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $260 to $325.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when WALLACE RICHARD P sold 4,582 shares for $384.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,759,571 led to the insider holds 136,201 shares of the business.

WALLACE RICHARD P sold 12,919 shares of KLAC for $4,938,207 on May 03. The President and CEO now owns 140,783 shares after completing the transaction at $382.24 per share. On May 02, another insider, WALLACE RICHARD P, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 17,499 shares for $381.48 each. As a result, the insider received 6,675,478 and left with 153,702 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLAC now has a Market Capitalization of 53.26B and an Enterprise Value of 56.26B. As of this moment, KLA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLAC has reached a high of $429.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $250.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 379.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 368.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 818.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.84M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 2.21M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KLAC’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.95, compared to 5.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for KLAC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5 and a low estimate of $4.72, while EPS last year was $5.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.74, with high estimates of $5.01 and low estimates of $4.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.44 and $23.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.84. EPS for the following year is $20.55, with 18 analysts recommending between $26.52 and $16.04.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $2.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.28B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of the current estimate, KLA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.49B, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, a decrease of -14.10% less than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.21B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.45B and the low estimate is $8.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.