Invest in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) closed at $17.36 up 1.40% from its previous closing price of $17.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605964 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $24 from $20 previously.

On March 20, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $22.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when GULATI HARDEEP sold 39,009 shares for $19.92 per share. The transaction valued at 777,102 led to the insider holds 2,364,191 shares of the business.

Shander Eric Ryan sold 9,220 shares of PWSC for $183,673 on Mar 31. The President, CFO now owns 567,210 shares after completing the transaction at $19.92 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, SINGH DEVENDRA, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 5,066 shares for $19.92 each. As a result, the insider received 100,920 and left with 384,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PWSC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.68B and an Enterprise Value of 3.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWSC has reached a high of $26.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PWSC has traded an average of 800.55K shares per day and 911.12k over the past ten days. A total of 160.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.43M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PWSC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.56M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $171.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $173.8M to a low estimate of $169.5M. As of the current estimate, PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.59M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.71M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $182.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.22M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $689.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $691.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630.68M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $762.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $776.7M and the low estimate is $747.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.