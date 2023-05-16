Investing in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) is a safe bet with a significant edge

After finishing at $29.82 in the prior trading day, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) closed at $29.37, down -1.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1218302 shares were traded. TPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 16, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $20.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on October 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when BAUER DOUGLAS F. sold 19,076 shares for $29.24 per share. The transaction valued at 557,782 led to the insider holds 423,514 shares of the business.

GILBERT STEVEN J sold 3,699 shares of TPH for $89,035 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 64,569 shares after completing the transaction at $24.07 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, MOORE CONSTANCE B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 39,589 shares for $23.15 each. As a result, the insider received 916,485 and left with 60,613 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPH now has a Market Capitalization of 2.92B and an Enterprise Value of 3.33B. As of this moment, Tri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPH has reached a high of $30.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.08M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TPH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 2.85M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.83 and $3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.2. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.22 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $699.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $709M to a low estimate of $691.2M. As of the current estimate, Tri Pointe Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $796.56M, a decrease of -20.00% over than the figure of -$30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $895.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $729M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.3B, down -21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.32B and the low estimate is $3.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.