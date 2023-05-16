Investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) closed at $49.02 up 4.08% from its previous closing price of $47.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721262 shares were traded. RARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.93.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $114.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Parschauer Karah Herdman sold 4,378 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 197,010 led to the insider holds 51,982 shares of the business.

Bedrosian Camille L sold 3,881 shares of RARE for $175,615 on Mar 01. The EVP and Chief Medical Officer now owns 46,720 shares after completing the transaction at $45.25 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Pinion John Richard, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,755 shares for $45.26 each. As a result, the insider received 169,951 and left with 80,174 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RARE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.34B and an Enterprise Value of 2.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $68.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RARE has traded an average of 611.34K shares per day and 735.32k over the past ten days. A total of 70.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 3.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.63 and a low estimate of -$2.32, while EPS last year was -$2.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.95, with high estimates of -$1.5 and low estimates of -$2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.28 and -$9.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.99. EPS for the following year is -$6.25, with 15 analysts recommending between -$3.17 and -$8.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $105.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $118.12M to a low estimate of $74.97M. As of the current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.34M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.56M, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.3M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.33M, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $545.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $896.11M and the low estimate is $437.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.