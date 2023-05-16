Is The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) closed at $270.46 down -1.50% from its previous closing price of $274.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 677893 shares were traded. HSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $274.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $270.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Hershey Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 120.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 28, 2023, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $275 from $255 previously.

On April 28, 2023, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $269 to $310.

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on April 28, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $243 to $260.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Reiman Jason sold 150 shares for $273.49 per share. The transaction valued at 41,024 led to the insider holds 15,725 shares of the business.

Grover Rohit sold 2,925 shares of HSY for $766,701 on Apr 21. The President, International now owns 21,995 shares after completing the transaction at $262.12 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, McCalman Jennifer, who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 96 shares for $257.16 each. As a result, the insider received 24,687 and left with 2,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSY now has a Market Capitalization of 56.16B and an Enterprise Value of 60.73B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSY has reached a high of $276.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $201.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 257.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 236.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HSY has traded an average of 964.97K shares per day and 840.68k over the past ten days. A total of 204.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.48M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HSY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 3.52M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HSY is 4.14, from 4.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.05. The current Payout Ratio is 48.40% for HSY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.12 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.45, with high estimates of $2.67 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.77 and $9.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.53. EPS for the following year is $10.31, with 20 analysts recommending between $10.7 and $10.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.53B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.57B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, The Hershey Company’s year-ago sales were $2.37B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.96B, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.92B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.05B and the low estimate is $11.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.