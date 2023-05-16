Is this a Prime Time To acquire Aon plc (AON) stock

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) closed the day trading at $334.44 down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $336.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561755 shares were traded. AON stock price reached its highest trading level at $337.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $333.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AON, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $310.

On January 13, 2023, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $363.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to In-line on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $330.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Andersen Eric sold 7,500 shares for $335.55 per share. The transaction valued at 2,516,662 led to the insider holds 144,164 shares of the business.

Davies Christa sold 20,528 shares of AON for $6,263,316 on Feb 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 179,571 shares after completing the transaction at $305.11 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Davies Christa, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 51,244 shares for $310.14 each. As a result, the insider received 15,893,054 and left with 199,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AON now has a Market Capitalization of 66.71B and an Enterprise Value of 77.24B. As of this moment, Aon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AON has reached a high of $338.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $246.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 317.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 301.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AON traded about 860.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AON traded about 745.44k shares per day. A total of 206.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AON as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

AON’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.46, up from 2.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84. The current Payout Ratio is 13.40% for AON, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.96 and a low estimate of $2.72, while EPS last year was $2.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.27, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $2.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.8 and $14.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.37. EPS for the following year is $16.16, with 15 analysts recommending between $16.63 and $15.75.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $3.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.24B to a low estimate of $3.12B. As of the current estimate, Aon plc’s year-ago sales were $2.98B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.89B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.82B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.48B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.18B and the low estimate is $13.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.