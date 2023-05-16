Is this a Prime Time To acquire NetApp Inc. (NTAP) stock

After finishing at $63.14 in the prior trading day, NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) closed at $64.75, up 2.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1275338 shares were traded. NTAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.33.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $58 from $70 previously.

On April 10, 2023, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Kurian George sold 2,250 shares for $63.49 per share. The transaction valued at 142,852 led to the insider holds 140,420 shares of the business.

Kurian George sold 2,250 shares of NTAP for $145,125 on Apr 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 142,670 shares after completing the transaction at $64.50 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Kurian George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,250 shares for $64.27 each. As a result, the insider received 144,608 and left with 144,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTAP now has a Market Capitalization of 13.51B and an Enterprise Value of 13.05B. As of this moment, NetApp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTAP has reached a high of $79.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 216.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.31M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NTAP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.16M with a Short Ratio of 8.16M, compared to 6.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NTAP’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.00, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 33.90% for NTAP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.44 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.4. EPS for the following year is $5.59, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.12 and $5.24.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.55B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, NetApp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.68B, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, a decrease of -7.30% over than the figure of -$8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.52B and the low estimate is $5.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.