Is this a Prime Time To acquire Progyny Inc. (PGNY) stock

In the latest session, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) closed at $35.99 down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $36.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658554 shares were traded. PGNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Progyny Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On January 05, 2023, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 16, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Payson Norman sold 200 shares for $56.29 per share. The transaction valued at 11,258 led to the insider holds 580,656 shares of the business.

Anevski Peter sold 32,000 shares of PGNY for $1,167,579 on May 11. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 215,924 shares after completing the transaction at $36.49 per share. On May 11, another insider, Anevski Peter, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $36.49 each. As a result, the insider received 291,895 and left with 47,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGNY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.54B and an Enterprise Value of 3.36B. As of this moment, Progyny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 83.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY has reached a high of $46.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PGNY has traded an average of 966.77K shares per day and 954.33k over the past ten days. A total of 93.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.53M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PGNY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.48M with a Short Ratio of 6.48M, compared to 6.39M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.87% and a Short% of Float of 8.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $260.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $263.2M to a low estimate of $254.07M. As of the current estimate, Progyny Inc.’s year-ago sales were $195M, an estimated increase of 33.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $262.24M, an increase of 34.80% over than the figure of $33.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $253.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $786.91M, up 33.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.