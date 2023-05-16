It’s a good day to be an Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $73.25, up 3.61% from its previous closing price of $70.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1729576 shares were traded. SPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $82.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.90B and an Enterprise Value of 6.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 161.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPB has reached a high of $91.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPB traded 765.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.98M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SPB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 1.39M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.55% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SPB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The current Payout Ratio is 85.90% for SPB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 2018 when the company split stock in a 162:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $3.01, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.54 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $815.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $856.95M to a low estimate of $770M. As of the current estimate, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $818M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $787.57M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $822M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $758M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $3.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.