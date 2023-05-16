It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) stock

The price of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) closed at $9.49 in the last session, up 4.29% from day before closing price of $9.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 881822 shares were traded. AVXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.07.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVXL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

On June 23, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On September 23, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Skarpelos Athanasios sold 50,000 shares for $9.06 per share. The transaction valued at 453,000 led to the insider holds 1,306,458 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVXL now has a Market Capitalization of 724.43M and an Enterprise Value of 580.81M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVXL has reached a high of $15.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVXL traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 949.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.38M. Insiders hold about 2.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVXL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.38M with a Short Ratio of 14.38M, compared to 15.89M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.06% and a Short% of Float of 18.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.94.