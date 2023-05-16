It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1264470 shares were traded. ZIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.62.

To gain a deeper understanding of ZIP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50.

On February 22, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. sold 8,666 shares for $17.34 per share. The transaction valued at 150,235 led to the insider holds 153,207 shares of the business.

SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 1,072 shares of ZIP for $18,513 on Apr 20. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 82,443 shares after completing the transaction at $17.27 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F., who serves as the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 11,816 shares for $15.01 each. As a result, the insider received 177,343 and left with 161,873 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.51B and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. As of this moment, ZipRecruiter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.43.

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $24.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.32.

It appears that ZIP traded 925.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 863.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.12M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 4.8M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 8.21%.

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.12.

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $170.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.2M to a low estimate of $167.29M. As of the current estimate, ZipRecruiter Inc.’s year-ago sales were $239.94M, an estimated decrease of -29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.15M, a decrease of -24.60% over than the figure of -$29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.91M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $743M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $667.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $696.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $904.65M, down -23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $766.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $861M and the low estimate is $706.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.