Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) closed the day trading at $99.21 down -0.44% from the previous closing price of $99.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661706 shares were traded. LNTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.42.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LNTH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $105.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on October 13, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Niedzwiecki Daniel sold 6,113 shares for $98.82 per share. The transaction valued at 604,087 led to the insider holds 72,058 shares of the business.

Montagut Etienne sold 2,118 shares of LNTH for $187,803 on Apr 17. The Chief Business Officer now owns 67,254 shares after completing the transaction at $88.67 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Sabens Andrea, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 386 shares for $88.67 each. As a result, the insider received 34,227 and left with 61,904 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNTH now has a Market Capitalization of 6.42B and an Enterprise Value of 6.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 341.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $100.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LNTH traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LNTH traded about 1.2M shares per day. A total of 67.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.18M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LNTH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 3.64M, compared to 3.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.32% and a Short% of Float of 7.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $5.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.58. EPS for the following year is $6.14, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $305.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $309.1M to a low estimate of $299.63M. As of the current estimate, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.72M, an estimated increase of 36.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $316.89M, an increase of 39.00% over than the figure of $36.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $322.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.73M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $935.06M, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.