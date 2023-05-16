Linde plc (LIN) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $368.80

In the latest session, Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) closed at $368.80 down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $370.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1378439 shares were traded. LIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $371.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $365.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Linde plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $338.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when ANGEL STEPHEN F sold 45,309 shares for $372.35 per share. The transaction valued at 16,870,806 led to the insider holds 369,611 shares of the business.

Bichara Guillermo sold 14,648 shares of LIN for $5,442,464 on May 01. The Exec VP& Chief Legal Officer now owns 27,161 shares after completing the transaction at $371.55 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Durbin Sean, who serves as the Executive VP, EMEA of the company, sold 4,060 shares for $360.17 each. As a result, the insider received 1,462,272 and left with 8,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIN now has a Market Capitalization of 181.12B and an Enterprise Value of 194.94B. As of this moment, Linde’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIN has reached a high of $373.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $262.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 356.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 322.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LIN has traded an average of 2.23M shares per day and 1.27M over the past ten days. A total of 491.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 488.62M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LIN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 3.61M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LIN is 5.10, from 4.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 52.70% for LIN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 15, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.55 and a low estimate of $3.4, while EPS last year was $3.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.5, with high estimates of $3.6 and low estimates of $3.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.12 and $13.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.75. EPS for the following year is $15.05, with 21 analysts recommending between $15.53 and $14.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.74B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.95B to a low estimate of $8.54B. As of the current estimate, Linde plc’s year-ago sales were $8.46B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.06B, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.75B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.36B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.09B and the low estimate is $35.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.