MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

As of close of business last night, MAG Silver Corp.’s stock clocked out at $11.95, up 2.49% from its previous closing price of $11.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543858 shares were traded. MAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.81.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.43B and an Enterprise Value of 1.40B. As of this moment, MAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has reached a high of $17.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAG traded 631.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 577.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.73M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.33% stake in the company. Shares short for MAG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 1.76M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.15.