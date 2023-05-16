Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

As of close of business last night, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s stock clocked out at $19.72, up 1.28% from its previous closing price of $19.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1529682 shares were traded. MGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MGY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Walker John B sold 7,500,000 shares for $24.26 per share. The transaction valued at 181,950,000 led to the insider holds 8,296,077 shares of the business.

EnerVest, Ltd. sold 7,500,000 shares of MGY for $181,950,000 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 8,296,077 shares after completing the transaction at $24.26 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, EnerVest, Ltd., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500,000 shares for $27.01 each. As a result, the insider received 202,575,000 and left with 10,912,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.63B and an Enterprise Value of 3.36B. As of this moment, Magnolia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGY has reached a high of $30.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MGY traded 2.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.42M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.43% stake in the company. Shares short for MGY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.81M with a Short Ratio of 17.81M, compared to 19.66M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.36% and a Short% of Float of 9.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.43, MGY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $2.71, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.26 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $328.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $340.32M to a low estimate of $315.9M. As of the current estimate, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s year-ago sales were $484.65M, an estimated decrease of -32.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $348.07M, a decrease of -20.90% over than the figure of -$32.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $369.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $325M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, down -20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.