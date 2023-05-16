Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $5.14

In the latest session, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) closed at $181.59 up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $181.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1231890 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on January 30, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $175 from $160 previously.

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $168.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $181 to $178.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when FANJUL OSCAR sold 5,500 shares for $179.72 per share. The transaction valued at 988,460 led to the insider holds 64,616 shares of the business.

FANJUL OSCAR sold 5,500 shares of MMC for $986,596 on Apr 25. The Director now owns 70,116 shares after completing the transaction at $179.38 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Klisura Dean Michael, who serves as the President & CEO, Guy Carpenter of the company, sold 3,140 shares for $165.22 each. As a result, the insider received 518,791 and left with 20,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMC now has a Market Capitalization of 88.90B and an Enterprise Value of 102.88B. As of this moment, Marsh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMC has reached a high of $182.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $143.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 169.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MMC has traded an average of 1.71M shares per day and 1.28M over the past ten days. A total of 495.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 490.05M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MMC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 2.32M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MMC is 2.36, from 2.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 35.60% for MMC, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

