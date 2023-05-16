MBIA Inc. (MBI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) closed at $7.97 in the last session, up 2.18% from day before closing price of $7.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624878 shares were traded. MBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.80.

On November 28, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.

On February 05, 2018, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $7.Keefe Bruyette initiated its Mkt Perform rating on February 05, 2018, with a $7 target price.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBI now has a Market Capitalization of 428.72M and an Enterprise Value of 2.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.03.

Over the past 52 weeks, MBI has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.39.

According to the various share statistics, MBI traded on average about 555.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 695.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.94M. Insiders hold about 12.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MBI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 2.17M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$1.3.

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, MBIA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10M, an estimated decrease of -26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.27M, a decrease of -19.20% over than the figure of -$26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53M, down -45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31M and the low estimate is $22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.