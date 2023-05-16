Moody’s Corporation (MCO) expected to report EPS of $2.17 for the current quarter

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) closed the day trading at $311.08 up 0.44% from the previous closing price of $309.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 725040 shares were traded. MCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $314.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $309.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 09, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $312.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $324.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when GOGGINS JOHN J sold 8,400 shares for $302.62 per share. The transaction valued at 2,541,987 led to the insider holds 8,587 shares of the business.

Sullivan Caroline sold 483 shares of MCO for $146,582 on Mar 06. The SVP-Corporate Controller now owns 1,491 shares after completing the transaction at $303.48 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, MCDANIEL RAYMOND W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $295.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,950,000 and left with 82,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCO now has a Market Capitalization of 56.16B and an Enterprise Value of 61.88B. As of this moment, Moody’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCO has reached a high of $335.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 300.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 291.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MCO traded about 740.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MCO traded about 747.2k shares per day. A total of 183.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.66M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.42M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

MCO’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.08, up from 2.87 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for MCO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $2.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $2.67 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.59 and $9.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.85. EPS for the following year is $11.19, with 19 analysts recommending between $12.3 and $10.47.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Moody’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.69B and the low estimate is $6.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.