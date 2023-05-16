MSI (Motorola Solutions Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) closed at $291.88 down -0.37% from its previous closing price of $292.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508641 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 25.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 25.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $305 from $300 previously.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $300 to $270.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when MAHER KATHERINE A sold 1,933 shares for $289.01 per share. The transaction valued at 558,651 led to the insider holds 1,611 shares of the business.

YAZDI CYNTHIA sold 8,734 shares of MSI for $2,361,412 on Mar 09. The SVP, Communications & Brand now owns 2,873 shares after completing the transaction at $270.37 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, DENMAN KENNETH D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $266.33 each. As a result, the insider received 399,492 and left with 8,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSI now has a Market Capitalization of 47.15B and an Enterprise Value of 52.65B. As of this moment, Motorola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 209.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSI has reached a high of $295.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $195.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 280.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 258.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MSI has traded an average of 709.08K shares per day and 754.37k over the past ten days. A total of 167.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MSI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MSI is 3.52, from 3.34 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44. The current Payout Ratio is 39.91% for MSI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:40425 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.53 and a low estimate of $2.5, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.98, with high estimates of $3.09 and low estimates of $2.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.42 and $11.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.27. EPS for the following year is $12.44, with 10 analysts recommending between $13.16 and $11.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.37B to a low estimate of $2.35B. As of the current estimate, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.14B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.49B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.44B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.11B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.74B and the low estimate is $10.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.