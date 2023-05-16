Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) closed at $1.22 in the last session, down -1.61% from day before closing price of $1.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553825 shares were traded. GRIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRIL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Frost Malcolm B. bought 6,579 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000 led to the insider holds 65,988 shares of the business.

Mohan Kevin James bought 3,000 shares of GRIL for $2,280 on Dec 20. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 163,963 shares after completing the transaction at $0.76 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Roper Michael John, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,460 and bolstered with 158,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRIL now has a Market Capitalization of 36.35M and an Enterprise Value of 30.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRIL has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2468, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7951.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRIL traded on average about 375.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 710.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.37M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GRIL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 947.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 1.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $10.84 and low estimates of $30.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Industrials and $Consumer Cyclical for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Cyclical. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.