National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $58.07

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) closed the day trading at $58.07 up 0.10% from the previous closing price of $58.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 931193 shares were traded. NATI stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NATI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $55 from $50 previously.

On November 22, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On October 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 20, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Starkloff Eric Howard sold 14,963 shares for $53.95 per share. The transaction valued at 807,202 led to the insider holds 320,838 shares of the business.

Starkloff Eric Howard sold 35,896 shares of NATI for $1,947,358 on Jan 31. The President & CEO now owns 335,801 shares after completing the transaction at $54.25 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Rust Scott Arthur, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,094 shares for $54.25 each. As a result, the insider received 113,600 and left with 55,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NATI now has a Market Capitalization of 7.66B and an Enterprise Value of 8.09B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NATI has reached a high of $58.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NATI traded about 2.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NATI traded about 1.25M shares per day. A total of 131.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.69M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NATI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 2.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Dividends & Splits

NATI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.12, up from 1.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48. The current Payout Ratio is 91.30% for NATI, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 22, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $431.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $446M to a low estimate of $418.61M. As of the current estimate, National Instruments Corporation’s year-ago sales were $395.51M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $444.65M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $458M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $431.76M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NATI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.