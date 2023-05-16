Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.22, down -2.32% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0051 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991930 shares were traded. NEPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2379 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2090.

To gain a deeper understanding of NEPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEPT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.17M and an Enterprise Value of 21.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.29.

Over the past 52 weeks, NEPT has reached a high of $6.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5306, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9823.

It appears that NEPT traded 194.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 978.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.92M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NEPT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 266.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 386.81k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$3.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.99 and -$3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$0.79.

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $11.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.28M to a low estimate of $11.28M. As of the current estimate, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.96M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.88M, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.64M and the low estimate is $68.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.