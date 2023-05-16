Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Stocks Hit Low of $25.35 Before Closing at $26.14

After finishing at $25.53 in the prior trading day, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) closed at $26.14, up 2.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1146903 shares were traded. NTNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 309.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Wall Tyler sold 90,000 shares for $26.19 per share. The transaction valued at 2,357,073 led to the insider holds 48,256 shares of the business.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 5,000 shares of NTNX for $141,715 on Dec 21. The President and CEO now owns 310,348 shares after completing the transaction at $28.34 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Conway Craig, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $30.38 each. As a result, the insider received 759,575 and left with 33,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTNX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.71B and an Enterprise Value of 5.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTNX has reached a high of $33.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 959.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 228.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 225.29M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTNX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.07M with a Short Ratio of 5.07M, compared to 7.7M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $468.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $486.5M to a low estimate of $461.83M. As of the current estimate, Nutanix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $413.08M, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $431.09M, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $440.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415.8M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.