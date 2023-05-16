nVent Electric plc (NVT) Stocks Reach New Highs at $41.43 During Trading Session

In the latest session, nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) closed at $41.43 up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $41.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520114 shares were traded. NVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of nVent Electric plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $34.

Vertical Research Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when BURRIS JERRY W sold 2,260 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 101,700 led to the insider holds 40,621 shares of the business.

Ruzynski Joseph A. sold 3,500 shares of NVT for $157,734 on Feb 13. The President of Enclosures now owns 22,130 shares after completing the transaction at $45.07 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, HOGAN RANDALL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 38,664 shares for $39.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,518,362 and left with 5,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.95B and an Enterprise Value of 7.81B. As of this moment, nVent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVT has reached a high of $46.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVT has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 810.32k over the past ten days. A total of 165.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NVT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.87M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NVT is 0.70, from 0.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.73. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $732.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $740.6M to a low estimate of $728M. As of the current estimate, nVent Electric plc’s year-ago sales were $694.7M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $765.21M, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $782.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $751M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $3.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.