Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) closed the day trading at $84.51 up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $84.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1389679 shares were traded. OTIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.99.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OTIS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $88 from $75 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $84.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Calleja Fernandez Bernardo sold 703 shares for $86.85 per share. The transaction valued at 61,058 led to the insider holds 22,215 shares of the business.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo sold 837 shares of OTIS for $70,869 on Feb 14. The President, Otis EMEA now owns 19,998 shares after completing the transaction at $84.67 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Ryan Michael Patrick, who serves as the VP, CAO & Controller of the company, sold 3,018 shares for $84.46 each. As a result, the insider received 254,903 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OTIS now has a Market Capitalization of 35.44B and an Enterprise Value of 41.42B. As of this moment, Otis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTIS has reached a high of $87.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OTIS traded about 1.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OTIS traded about 1.49M shares per day. A total of 414.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 413.00M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTIS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.63M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 4.97M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Dividends & Splits

OTIS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.36, up from 1.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $3.76.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.57B. As of the current estimate, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.49B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.56B, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.69B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15B and the low estimate is $14.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.