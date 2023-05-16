Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Stocks Hit Low of $25.67 Before Closing at $26.33

In the latest session, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) closed at $26.33 down -0.27% from its previous closing price of $26.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1131438 shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Privia Health Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On March 10, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

On February 03, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2023, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Mehrotra Parth sold 225 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 6,300 led to the insider holds 138,457 shares of the business.

Sullivan William M sold 1,300 shares of PRVA for $39,091 on May 09. The Director now owns 5,692,014 shares after completing the transaction at $30.07 per share. On May 09, another insider, Bartrum Thomas, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 68 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,040 and left with 87,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRVA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.36B and an Enterprise Value of 3.06B. As of this moment, Privia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 200.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 80.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 779.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRVA has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 3.7M over the past ten days. A total of 115.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.57M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 2.15M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.56 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $687.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $721.8M to a low estimate of $647.8M. As of the current estimate, Privia Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $615.5M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $702.68M, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $723.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $686.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.43B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.