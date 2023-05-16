Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) closed at $194.43 up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $193.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766788 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 37.60 and its Current Ratio is at 37.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $200 from $160 previously.

On July 20, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $51.

On June 10, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $53.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on June 10, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Marshall Keith W sold 10,000 shares for $108.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,084,200 led to the insider holds 9,811 shares of the business.

McKenna Mark C. sold 25,000 shares of RXDX for $2,903,500 on Mar 15. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 55,144 shares after completing the transaction at $116.14 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Cedars Sinai Intellectual Prop, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 865,000 shares for $114.59 each. As a result, the insider received 99,120,350 and left with 4,001,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXDX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.27B and an Enterprise Value of 8.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2321.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15k whereas that against EBITDA is -54.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXDX has reached a high of $197.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RXDX has traded an average of 985.52K shares per day and 949.53k over the past ten days. A total of 47.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXDX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 4.75M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.24% and a Short% of Float of 10.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.81 and a low estimate of -$1.22, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.02, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.32 and -$4.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.99. EPS for the following year is -$4.6, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.81 and -$6.4.