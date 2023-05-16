PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) was $6.81 for the day, down -3.27% from the previous closing price of $7.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1659738 shares were traded. PCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.66.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On September 23, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On August 26, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 when Olson Dustin sold 1,174 shares for $6.51 per share. The transaction valued at 7,643 led to the insider holds 484,045 shares of the business.

Scott John Stewart sold 72,716 shares of PCT for $539,211 on Jul 20. The Director now owns 1,159,709 shares after completing the transaction at $7.42 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Scott John Stewart, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 73,546 shares for $7.17 each. As a result, the insider received 527,215 and left with 1,232,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.13B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCT has reached a high of $10.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.46.

Shares Statistics:

PCT traded an average of 2.14M shares per day over the past three months and 1.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.02M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PCT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 24.64M with a Short Ratio of 24.64M, compared to 22.19M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.06% and a Short% of Float of 21.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125M and the low estimate is $87.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 107.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.