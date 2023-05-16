Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs QSR

In the latest session, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) closed at $73.06 up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $72.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676065 shares were traded. QSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 31, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $75 from $72 previously.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on February 16, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Siddiqui Sami A. sold 15,000 shares for $72.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,086,000 led to the insider holds 116,634 shares of the business.

Hedayat Ali sold 7,772 shares of QSR for $563,781 on May 08. The Director now owns 17,677 shares after completing the transaction at $72.54 per share. On May 05, another insider, SCHWAN AXEL MR, who serves as the Pres., Tim Hortons Americas of the company, sold 34,000 shares for $71.25 each. As a result, the insider received 2,422,500 and left with 106,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QSR now has a Market Capitalization of 22.55B and an Enterprise Value of 35.81B. As of this moment, Restaurant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QSR has reached a high of $74.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QSR has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 1.19M over the past ten days. A total of 309.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.22M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QSR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.6M with a Short Ratio of 8.60M, compared to 11.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for QSR is 2.20, from 2.17 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.28 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $3.38, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.69 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.77B to a low estimate of $1.68B. As of the current estimate, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.5B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.62B and the low estimate is $6.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.