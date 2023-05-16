Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) expected to report EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) closed at $55.24 down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $55.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1389267 shares were traded. REXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On October 13, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $64.

On June 21, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $63.Wolfe Research initiated its Peer Perform rating on June 21, 2022, with a $63 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Schwimmer Howard sold 35,505 shares for $55.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,986,093 led to the insider holds 50,862 shares of the business.

Lanzer David E. sold 16,778 shares of REXR for $975,891 on Mar 14. The General Counsel & Secretary now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $58.16 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Schwimmer Howard, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-President of the company, sold 15,350 shares for $65.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,001,856 and left with 52,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REXR now has a Market Capitalization of 11.16B and an Enterprise Value of 13.30B. As of this moment, Rexford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REXR has reached a high of $68.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REXR has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.75M over the past ten days. A total of 195.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.22M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for REXR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 3.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for REXR is 1.52, from 1.33 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.76.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $196.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $206.38M to a low estimate of $185M. As of the current estimate, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $148.99M, an estimated increase of 32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.38M, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $220.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $847.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $751M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $799.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631.2M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $935.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $814M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.