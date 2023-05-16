RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) closed at $10.66 in the last session, down -0.47% from day before closing price of $10.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672361 shares were traded. RLJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RLJ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On January 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Gibson Patricia L bought 5,000 shares for $10.47 per share. The transaction valued at 52,350 led to the insider holds 79,635 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLJ now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B and an Enterprise Value of 3.96B. As of this moment, RLJ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLJ has reached a high of $14.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RLJ traded on average about 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 159.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RLJ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.27M with a Short Ratio of 10.27M, compared to 9.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RLJ is 0.32, which was 0.19 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $354.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $361.3M to a low estimate of $344.2M. As of the current estimate, RLJ Lodging Trust’s year-ago sales were $330.5M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $328.6M, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $315.95M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.