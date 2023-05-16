Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Stock Closes down -1.54% on Monday Trading

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) closed the day trading at $49.72 down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $50.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654609 shares were traded. SANM stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.09.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SANM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 22, 2021, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $61.Sidoti initiated its Buy rating on December 22, 2021, with a $61 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when BILLINGER BRENT sold 4,537 shares for $65.02 per share. The transaction valued at 295,009 led to the insider holds 5,742 shares of the business.

REID ALAN McWILLIAMS sold 8,616 shares of SANM for $562,633 on Feb 13. The EVP, Global Human Resources now owns 32,344 shares after completing the transaction at $65.30 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, BILLINGER BRENT, who serves as the SVP & Corp Controller of the company, sold 4,736 shares for $63.43 each. As a result, the insider received 300,423 and left with 10 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SANM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.30B and an Enterprise Value of 2.91B. As of this moment, Sanmina’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANM has reached a high of $69.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SANM traded about 384.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SANM traded about 576.76k shares per day. A total of 58.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.95M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SANM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 1.52M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.46 and $6.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.31. EPS for the following year is $6.82, with 2 analysts recommending between $7.03 and $6.62.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.25B to a low estimate of $2.18B. As of the current estimate, Sanmina Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 1.30% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SANM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.89B, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $9.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.