SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $57.28 in the prior trading day, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) closed at $57.65, up 0.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754341 shares were traded. SEAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.76.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SEAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On April 26, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $92 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Miller Kyle Robert sold 12,568 shares for $56.89 per share. The transaction valued at 714,994 led to the insider holds 31,709 shares of the business.

Surrett Byron sold 144 shares of SEAS for $8,224 on May 12. The insider now owns 12,125 shares after completing the transaction at $57.11 per share. On May 11, another insider, Surrett Byron, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 813 shares for $57.29 each. As a result, the insider received 46,577 and left with 12,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEAS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.64B and an Enterprise Value of 5.79B. As of this moment, SeaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAS has reached a high of $68.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 888.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.64M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.92% stake in the company. Shares short for SEAS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 3.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.37 and $4.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.11. EPS for the following year is $5.65, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $4.99.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $531.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $541M to a low estimate of $519.5M. As of the current estimate, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $504.82M, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.