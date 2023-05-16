Sempra Energy (SRE) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $2.01

After finishing at $153.29 in the prior trading day, Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) closed at $150.53, down -1.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 941362 shares were traded. SRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $164 to $167.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $180.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $180 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Martin Jeffrey W sold 19,260 shares for $146.09 per share. The transaction valued at 2,813,736 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

MIHALIK TREVOR I sold 2,306 shares of SRE for $342,441 on Mar 01. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 21,362 shares after completing the transaction at $148.50 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Martin Jeffrey W, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 10,413 shares for $150.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,572,276 and left with 19,261 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRE now has a Market Capitalization of 48.75B and an Enterprise Value of 78.59B. As of this moment, Sempra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRE has reached a high of $176.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $136.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 314.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.86M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 3.37M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SRE’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.62, compared to 4.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03. The current Payout Ratio is 58.80% for SRE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 27, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.13 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.18 and $8.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9. EPS for the following year is $9.58, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.83 and $9.45.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.27B. As of the current estimate, Sempra Energy’s year-ago sales were $3.55B, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.59B, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.44B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.39B and the low estimate is $15.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.