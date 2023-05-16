Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

As of close of business last night, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s stock clocked out at $18.32, down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $18.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1457820 shares were traded. SBLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.96.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SBLK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Pareto Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBLK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.21B and an Enterprise Value of 3.27B. As of this moment, Star’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBLK has reached a high of $33.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SBLK traded 1.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.87M. Insiders hold about 19.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SBLK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.15M, compared to 5.02M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 7.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.10, SBLK has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 27.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 27.84%. The current Payout Ratio is 65.60% for SBLK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.77 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $4.5, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.87 and $3.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $163.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $172M to a low estimate of $157M. As of the current estimate, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s year-ago sales were $307.48M, an estimated decrease of -47.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.08M, a decrease of -39.90% over than the figure of -$47.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $253.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $740M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $896.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44B, down -37.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $969.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $810.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.