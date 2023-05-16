Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The closing price of Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) was $98.02 for the day, up 0.84% from the previous closing price of $97.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 936640 shares were traded. STLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.06.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of STLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $123 from $140 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 27, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $114 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when MARCUCCILLI JAMES C sold 2,500 shares for $108.90 per share. The transaction valued at 272,250 led to the insider holds 82,965 shares of the business.

BUSSE KEITH E sold 244 shares of STLD for $23,303 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 701,704 shares after completing the transaction at $95.50 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, BUSSE KEITH E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,103 shares for $96.33 each. As a result, the insider received 2,129,182 and left with 701,948 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STLD now has a Market Capitalization of 18.77B and an Enterprise Value of 19.51B. As of this moment, Steel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STLD has reached a high of $136.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.67.

Shares Statistics:

STLD traded an average of 1.87M shares per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.28M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STLD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 5.94M, compared to 6.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.45, STLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 7.60% for STLD, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.62 and a low estimate of $4.52, while EPS last year was $6.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.15, with high estimates of $5.56 and low estimates of $2.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.41 and $13.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.89. EPS for the following year is $9.61, with 6 analysts recommending between $11.43 and $7.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.05B to a low estimate of $5.53B. As of the current estimate, Steel Dynamics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.21B, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.47B, a decrease of -3.20% over than the figure of -$7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.04B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.26B, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.06B and the low estimate is $15.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.