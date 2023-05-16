Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

In the latest session, Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) closed at $373.28 up 1.20% from its previous closing price of $368.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 856764 shares were traded. SNPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $373.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $365.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Synopsys Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $420.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on September 29, 2022, with a $420 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Kankanwadi Sudhindra sold 4,000 shares for $391.43 per share. The transaction valued at 1,565,737 led to the insider holds 16,758 shares of the business.

Kankanwadi Sudhindra sold 4,000 shares of SNPS for $1,444,305 on Feb 24. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 16,723 shares after completing the transaction at $361.08 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, RUNKEL JOHN F JR, who serves as the GC & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 3,464 shares for $353.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,225,935 and left with 25,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNPS now has a Market Capitalization of 56.85B and an Enterprise Value of 56.24B. As of this moment, Synopsys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNPS has reached a high of $392.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $266.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 372.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 343.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNPS has traded an average of 767.23K shares per day and 642.72k over the past ten days. A total of 152.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNPS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.61M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.55 and a low estimate of $2.24, while EPS last year was $2.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.7, with high estimates of $2.89 and low estimates of $2.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.64 and $10.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.58. EPS for the following year is $12.11, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.5 and $11.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.38B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Synopsys Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, an increase of 18.90% over than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08B, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.61B and the low estimate is $6.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.