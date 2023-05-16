The Mosaic Company (MOS) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $36.60

The price of The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) closed at $36.60 in the last session, up 3.54% from day before closing price of $35.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4315309 shares were traded. MOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $42 from $62 previously.

On April 14, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $52 to $54.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $46.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOS now has a Market Capitalization of 12.82B and an Enterprise Value of 16.59B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOS has reached a high of $66.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MOS traded on average about 4.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 335.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 333.12M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MOS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.56M with a Short Ratio of 8.56M, compared to 10.46M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MOS is 0.80, which was 0.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 8.00% for MOS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $3.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.3. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.36 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.83B to a low estimate of $3.01B. As of the current estimate, The Mosaic Company’s year-ago sales were $5.37B, an estimated decrease of -37.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.58B, a decrease of -38.20% less than the figure of -$37.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.14B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.13B, down -27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.66B and the low estimate is $11.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.