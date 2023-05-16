The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

In the latest session, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) closed at $182.81 up 0.40% from its previous closing price of $182.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672109 shares were traded. TRV stock price reached its highest trading level at $182.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $181.14.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $212.

On January 10, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $183 to $220.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on July 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $185.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Klein Michael Frederick sold 10,246 shares for $182.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,873,435 led to the insider holds 14,080 shares of the business.

BESSETTE ANDY F sold 11,572 shares of TRV for $2,061,467 on Apr 25. The EVP and Chief Admin Officer now owns 17,361 shares after completing the transaction at $178.14 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Frey Daniel S., who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 37,316 shares for $179.08 each. As a result, the insider received 6,682,419 and left with 11,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRV now has a Market Capitalization of 42.17B and an Enterprise Value of 48.69B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRV has reached a high of $194.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $149.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 174.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 176.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRV has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 965.64k over the past ten days. A total of 231.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TRV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 3.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TRV is 4.00, from 3.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.33. The current Payout Ratio is 30.90% for TRV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 11, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.01 and a low estimate of $1.97, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.07, with high estimates of $3.91 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.75 and $13.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.66. EPS for the following year is $17.05, with 19 analysts recommending between $18.95 and $15.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.17B to a low estimate of $9.78B. As of the current estimate, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.02B, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.15B, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.98B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.41B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.24B and the low estimate is $41.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.