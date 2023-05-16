There are many powerful catalysts in the market: MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) can be one of them

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) closed the day trading at $3.78 down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $3.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555818 shares were traded. MXCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6850.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MXCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 24, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Doerfler Douglas sold 16,149 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 81,068 led to the insider holds 333,197 shares of the business.

Doerfler Douglas sold 12,718 shares of MXCT for $63,590 on Apr 12. The President and CEO now owns 333,197 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Ross Thomas M., who serves as the EVP, Global Sales & Marketing of the company, sold 5,583 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 27,915 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MXCT now has a Market Capitalization of 393.13M and an Enterprise Value of 181.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MXCT has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6261, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4859.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MXCT traded about 546.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MXCT traded about 555.01k shares per day. A total of 102.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.54M. Insiders hold about 1.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MXCT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $10.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.7M to a low estimate of $9.83M. As of the current estimate, MaxCyte Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.61M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.5M, an increase of 28.70% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MXCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.26M, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69M and the low estimate is $60M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.