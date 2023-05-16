There is a good chance Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) closed at $3.42 in the last session, up 0.29% from day before closing price of $3.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604526 shares were traded. UGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UGP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UGP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.58B and an Enterprise Value of 5.33B. As of this moment, Ultrapar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGP has reached a high of $3.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8208, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6038.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UGP traded on average about 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 751.88M. Insiders hold about 26.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UGP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 2.44M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UGP is 0.13, which was 0.51 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.39. The current Payout Ratio is 177.30% for UGP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.14B to a low estimate of $6.14B. As of the current estimate, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $7.51B, an estimated decrease of -18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.74B, a decrease of -2.00% over than the figure of -$18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.74B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.46B, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.91B and the low estimate is $25.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.