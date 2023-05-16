This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

In the latest session, Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) closed at $20.80 up 1.96% from its previous closing price of $20.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072537 shares were traded. KRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kite Realty Group Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 103.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 157.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 24, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On January 06, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $25.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Grimes Steven P sold 12,946 shares for $22.35 per share. The transaction valued at 289,343 led to the insider holds 778,506 shares of the business.

Grimes Steven P sold 32,054 shares of KRG for $712,240 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 791,452 shares after completing the transaction at $22.22 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Grimes Steven P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 46,500 shares for $21.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,012,305 and left with 823,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.50B and an Enterprise Value of 7.47B. As of this moment, Kite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 483.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 231.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRG has reached a high of $23.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KRG has traded an average of 1.47M shares per day and 1.41M over the past ten days. A total of 219.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.32M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.29% stake in the company. Shares short for KRG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.86M with a Short Ratio of 7.86M, compared to 7.4M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KRG is 0.96, from 0.91 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.06.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $201.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $202.9M to a low estimate of $199M. As of the current estimate, Kite Realty Group Trust’s year-ago sales were $202.6M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.51M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $204.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $815.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $811M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $813.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $802M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $840.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $859M and the low estimate is $822.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.