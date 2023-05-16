This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR)

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) closed the day trading at $25.64 up 3.85% from the previous closing price of $24.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1254889 shares were traded. VIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $34 from $35 previously.

On February 21, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $53.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 27, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 136 shares for $25.10 per share. The transaction valued at 3,414 led to the insider holds 17,636,583 shares of the business.

SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 114,332 shares of VIR for $2,921,160 on May 04. The 10% Owner now owns 17,636,719 shares after completing the transaction at $25.55 per share. On May 03, another insider, SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 83,674 shares for $25.51 each. As a result, the insider received 2,134,691 and left with 17,751,051 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.28B and an Enterprise Value of 1.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIR has reached a high of $31.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIR traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIR traded about 891.4k shares per day. A total of 133.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.86M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VIR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.70M, compared to 4.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.73 and a low estimate of -$1.55, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.2, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.48 and -$5.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.15. EPS for the following year is -$4.91, with 9 analysts recommending between -$3.41 and -$6.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $408.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $176.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.62B, down -89.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $226.44M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -47.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.