Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

In the latest session, Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) closed at $66.09 down -0.03% from its previous closing price of $66.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2010920 shares were traded. AFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aflac Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $60.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $60.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 26, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when BEAVER STEVEN KENT sold 13,118 shares for $66.33 per share. The transaction valued at 870,119 led to the insider holds 20,793 shares of the business.

HOWARD JUNE P sold 8,230 shares of AFL for $556,101 on May 10. The Sr. Vice President now owns 119,402 shares after completing the transaction at $67.57 per share. On May 02, another insider, Crawford Frederick John, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 59,053 shares for $68.43 each. As a result, the insider received 4,040,984 and left with 321,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFL now has a Market Capitalization of 42.73B and an Enterprise Value of 46.23B. As of this moment, Aflac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFL has reached a high of $74.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AFL has traded an average of 2.46M shares per day and 2.23M over the past ten days. A total of 611.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 563.18M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.73M with a Short Ratio of 8.73M, compared to 8.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AFL is 1.68, from 1.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37. The current Payout Ratio is 23.30% for AFL, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $5.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.83. EPS for the following year is $6.09, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.35 and $5.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.64B to a low estimate of $4.37B. As of the current estimate, Aflac Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $5.4B, an estimated decrease of -15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.52B, a decrease of -1.00% over than the figure of -$15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.31B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.5B, down -7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.75B and the low estimate is $17.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.