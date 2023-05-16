Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) closed the day trading at $173.75 down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $174.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604391 shares were traded. ECL stock price reached its highest trading level at $174.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ECL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 117.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $155 to $185.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Busch Angela M sold 3,000 shares for $175.00 per share. The transaction valued at 525,000 led to the insider holds 19,680 shares of the business.

Alfano Nicholas J. sold 1,098 shares of ECL for $192,150 on May 08. The EVP & PRES – GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL now owns 9,717 shares after completing the transaction at $175.00 per share. On May 05, another insider, Beck Christophe, who serves as the CHAIRMAN & CEO of the company, sold 34,450 shares for $173.48 each. As a result, the insider received 5,976,503 and left with 53,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ECL now has a Market Capitalization of 49.61B and an Enterprise Value of 58.04B. As of this moment, Ecolab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECL has reached a high of $179.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 164.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ECL traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ECL traded about 1.04M shares per day. A total of 284.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ECL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 2.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Dividends & Splits

ECL’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.12, up from 2.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 50.90% for ECL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5. EPS for the following year is $5.87, with 21 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $3.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.94B to a low estimate of $3.71B. As of the current estimate, Ecolab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.58B, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.96B, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.79B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.19B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.84B and the low estimate is $15.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.