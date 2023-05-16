Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

In the latest session, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) closed at $64.85 up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $64.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852125 shares were traded. TOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Toll Brothers Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $71.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $68.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $61.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when SHAPIRO PAUL E sold 5,000 shares for $59.94 per share. The transaction valued at 299,682 led to the insider holds 131,098 shares of the business.

GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 2,980 shares of TOL for $179,202 on Apr 12. The Director now owns 8,284 shares after completing the transaction at $60.13 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, MARBACH CARL B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $59.52 each. As a result, the insider received 119,035 and left with 63,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOL now has a Market Capitalization of 7.11B and an Enterprise Value of 9.67B. As of this moment, Toll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOL has reached a high of $65.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TOL has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 1.32M over the past ten days. A total of 111.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TOL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 3.54M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TOL is 0.84, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20. The current Payout Ratio is 6.90% for TOL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 10, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.73, while EPS last year was $1.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.41 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.29 and $8.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.75. EPS for the following year is $7.71, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.82 and $6.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.11B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, Toll Brothers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.19B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.03B, a decrease of -9.80% less than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.79B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.71B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.34B and the low estimate is $7.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.